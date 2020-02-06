Add some Mario flair to your Switch with PowerA’s $40 controller (20% off)

- Feb. 6th 2020 3:00 pm ET

Get this deal
$50 $40
0

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller for $39.97 shipped. Normally selling for $45, that’s good for a 20% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller comes officially licensed from Nintendo. It features a red colorway complete with a Mario silhouette for peak Nintendo flair and can keep the gaming action going for 30-hours at a time. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,100 gamers. More details below.

Ditch the dependency on batteries and save a bit more cash by picking up PowerA’s Wired GameCube-style Switch Controller at $24. Instead of the Pro controller design, you’ll be getting a more nostalgia-filled form-factor alongside a 10-foot power cord. Not only will you save considerably compared to the lead deal, but you won’t have to worry about replacing AA batteries down the road.

Complete the Mario-themed look by picking up Hori’s Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand on sale for $13. Or if you’d rather bring home a controller with another Nintendo charger, PowerA has two Animal Crossing-inspired Enhanced Controllers on the way. Check out all the details right here.

PowerA Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a Pro with this Officially Licensed PowerA enhanced wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features iconic Mario silhouette design in red, motion controls, standard layout, and metallic d-pad. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$50 $40
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go