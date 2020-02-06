Add some Mario flair to your Switch with PowerA’s $40 controller (20% off)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller for $39.97 shipped. Normally selling for $45, that’s good for a 20% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s pro-style Switch controller comes officially licensed from Nintendo. It features a red colorway complete with a Mario silhouette for peak Nintendo flair and can keep the gaming action going for 30-hours at a time. Other notable inclusions are Bluetooth compatibility, motion controls, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,100 gamers. More details below.

Ditch the dependency on batteries and save a bit more cash by picking up PowerA’s Wired GameCube-style Switch Controller at $24. Instead of the Pro controller design, you’ll be getting a more nostalgia-filled form-factor alongside a 10-foot power cord. Not only will you save considerably compared to the lead deal, but you won’t have to worry about replacing AA batteries down the road.

Complete the Mario-themed look by picking up Hori’s Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand on sale for $13. Or if you’d rather bring home a controller with another Nintendo charger, PowerA has two Animal Crossing-inspired Enhanced Controllers on the way. Check out all the details right here.

PowerA Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a Pro with this Officially Licensed PowerA enhanced wireless Controller. Designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions, this Bluetooth wireless Controller features iconic Mario silhouette design in red, motion controls, standard layout, and metallic d-pad. Enjoy up to 30 hours of gameplay with new alkaline batteries (other variables affect play-time).

