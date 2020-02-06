Revamp the living room with Simpli Home’s Coffee Table: $144 (New low, $70+ off)

Amazon is offering the Simpli Home 48-inch Coffee Table (AXWSH001-GR) for $143.99 shipped. That’s $70+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $15. This 4-foot coffee table features a distressed gray finish that is bound to fit in well with most home decor. Two drawers can be found up front, providing you with space to hide cables and remotes while also keeping them within arm’s reach. A shelf resides between the drawers and top, providing yet another place for storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want to work from the couch? Consider Sauder’s Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table for $125. Styling is a bit different here, so you may or may not prefer it to the featured deal above.

No matter which option you pick, a nice way to round things out is with an AmazonBasics Multi-Angle iPad Stand for $10. It’s comprised of aluminum and folds however needed to yield the desired angle.

Simpli Home 48-inch Coffee Table features:

Handcrafted with care using the finest quality solid wood

Hand-finished with a Distressed Grey finish and a protective NC lacquer to accentuate and highlight the grain and the uniqueness of each piece of furniture.

Functional two bottom drawers with metal drawer glides and large open shelf for decorative storage

