Sperry’s Boot Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles for winter or spring

Sperry’s Boots Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles for both men and women from $44. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Duck boots are a timeless and classic option for winter and spring weather. The Avenue Wool Duck Boots for men are a nice option and are marked down to $44. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $110. They’re waterproof and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. You can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from happy Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!