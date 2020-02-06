Sperry’s Boot Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles for winter or spring

Sperry’s Boots Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles for both men and women from $44. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Duck boots are a timeless and classic option for winter and spring weather. The Avenue Wool Duck Boots for men are a nice option and are marked down to $44. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $110. They’re waterproof and have a cushioned insole to promote comfort. You can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.2/5 stars from happy Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Avenue Wool Duck Boots $44 (Orig. $110)
- Huntington Duck Boots $48 (Orig. $120)
- Watertown Duck Boots $72 (Orig. $180)
- Ice Bay Tall Boots $75 (Orig. $160)
- Original Leather Lug Boots $64 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Saltwater Buffalo Check Duck Boot $48 (Orig. $120)
- Maritime Repel Suede Snow Boot $65 (Orig. $130)
- Maya Belle Leather Chelsea Boot $60 (Orig. $130)
- Saltwater 2-Eye Leather Duck Boot $70 (Orig. $100)
- Seaport Shackle Leather Boot $90 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
