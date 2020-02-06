Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Hunter Boots, Sperry, Express, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, Columbia, more
- Make a splash with two styles of Hunter Boots for just $60 (Reg. $150)
- Sperry’s Boot Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles for winter or spring
- Amazon offers up to 30% off official NCAA jackets and pullovers today from $55
- Under Armour ‘s Rival Fleece Hoodie is on sale for $33 (Reg. $45)
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide including denim, shoes, more
- Express Clearance Event refreshes your look with extra 50% off sale items
- Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Event cuts up to 60% off boots, sandals, more
- Clarks President’s Day Sale is live! Save extra 40% off boots, dress shoes, more
- Lucky Brand offers up to 50% off all sale styles with deals from $30
Home Goods and more |
- Let iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 890 handle the mess at $300 ($100 off)
- Get your smoothie on with a Ninja FreshVac Blender at $60 (Reg. up to $130)
- Chicago’s 15-Pc. Knife Block Set with shears is now $36.50 (Reg. up to $70)
- Make lattes and cappuccinos at home with this $38 milk frother (Reg. $50)
- Revamp the living room with Simpli Home’s Coffee Table: $144 (New low, $70+ off)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel