Twelve South CableSnap tames essential cords: 3-pack for $17.50 (Reg. $25)

- Feb. 6th 2020 11:34 am ET

$17.50
0

Amazon is offering the Twelve South CableSnap 3-pack of Leather Cable Organizers in Teal for $17.70 shipped. That’s $7+ off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest Amazon offers we have tracked. Like it or not, living a life that’s entirely free of cables is nowhere in sight. CableSnap tries to make the best of the situation by creating an easy way to tame those cords you tote each and every day. Cords slip through these stylish leather bands, ensuring your essential cables are always ready to be wound up and then snapped tightly in place. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch leather for rubber to save a bundle of cash. This box of Alliance Advantage Rubber Bands is $4 and 80 come in the package. I have a box of these bands at home now and heartily agree with its average 4.8/5 star rating.

Now that you’re able to tame cables, perhaps it is time to pick up Samsung’s 45W USB-C Charging Kit for $38. This is just one deal found in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Twelve South CableSnap features:

  • Stay tangle free! CableSnap keeps cords Coiled and organized while helping to prevent damage to your cables from kinks and frays
  • Crafted from genuine full-grain Leather with strong metal snaps for durability
  • Incorporated loop keeps CableSnap attached to your cable so you don’t lose it when not in use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

$17.50
You're reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day.

