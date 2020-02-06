Make lattes and cappuccinos at home with this $38 milk frother (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Milk Frother for $37.99 shipped with the code 7UTVN9LF at checkout. Down from its near-$50 going rate, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in years. I use this frother personally quite often. It has the option to just stir and warm milk or creamer, as well as warm and froth, stir cool, or froth cool. This is great if you don’t want to cool down your coffee with creamer from the fridge, or if you’re interested in making a latte or cappuccino. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting to froth your milk, and not warm or stir it, then you can do that for far less. This handheld frother is just $13 Prime shipped at Amazon and does a great job of doing just that. Just keep in mind it doesn’t stir anything, and only froths.

Want to make espresso at home? This stovetop espresso maker is under $12 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’d go great if you picked up the handheld frother, or wanted to grab it in addition to today’s lead deal.

VAVA Milk Frother features:

Hot, Warm, or Cold Milk: Refresh yourself with your choice of cold, warm, or hot milk so you can make cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes, flat whites, and more.

Note: Please use milk less than 115ml/3.9oz for frothing, 240ml/8.1oz for heating. Please use whole milk for frothing.

Extra Whisks for More Froth: Comes with an additional set of whisks for frothy-goodness to delight the entire family

Silent, Secure, and Smart Design: Quiet operation when frothing; Strix temperature controls meet international safety standards; angled ergonomic spout minimizes spillages

