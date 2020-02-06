VAVA’s highly-rated USB-C hub has SD + Ethernet for $27 (Reg. $45+)

- Feb. 6th 2020 7:57 pm ET

TAIYU TECH (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26.99 shipped with the code VAVAHUB02 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular rate of over $45, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you picked up Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, then you know the struggle of not having any ports. This hub not only brings back USB-A/3.0, but also provides SD/microSD, Ethernet, and up to 100W USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

However, those looking to convert their older devices at a lower cost, nonda has you covered. This USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is just $6 Prime shipped and easily gets the job done. Just know that you’ll already have to have devices to plug-in here, as it doesn’t have any built-in devices.

Speaking of Apple’s latest machines, did you see that the Mac mini is on sale right now? It’s currently up to $200 off with prices from $729.

VAVA USB-C Hub features:

  • Capability Expansion: VAVA USB C Hub comes with 2* USB 3.0 & 1* USB 2.0 ports, 4k HDMI video output, RJ 45 Gigabit Ethernet port, SD/TF card reader slots, and 100W Power delivery port, meets all the request of Type-C laptops.
  • High Resolution USB C to HDMI Adapter: Supports 4K resolution video at 30Hz and 1080p at 60Hz; you can duplicate or extend your screen for multitasking, viewing spreadsheet data, editing documents, giving presentations, watching movies and playing video games.
  • Fast Data Transfer USB C Dock: Two USB 3.0 ports, one SD 3.0 and one TF 3.0 Card Reader, with up to 5Gbps speed, can transfer large files, videos and other data in seconds. Especially designed a USB 2.0 port for perfect connection to wireless devices like wireless mouse.

