Bandai’s Star Wars Darth Vader model kit drops to $29.50 (New low, 22% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Bandai Hobby Star Wars 1/12 Darth Vader model kit for $29.44 shipped. Down from $38, today’s offer marks one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen, and a new Amazon all-time low. This 1/12 scale model kit allows you to assemble the fearsome Sith Lord, Darth Vader. Once completed, it stands over 6-inches tall and comes complete with extra accessories, a removable helmet, and more. No tools are required to build, but a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking for another way to assemble a piece of a galaxy far, far away? There are plenty of alternatives to choose from at Amazon that have more affordable price tags. For Imperial sympathizers, the 1/72 Tie Interceptor will cost $22, or you could grab a 1/48th scale AT-ST for under $27.

If LEGO is more your thing, we just took a hands-on look at the recent UCS Star Destroyer kit, which brought the LEGO Star Wars 20th anniversary to an end in excellent fashion.

Bandai Star Wars 1/12 Darth Vader features:

Darth Vader returns to the 1/12 line with a new mask off version. This model utilizes the Triaxle jet finish and by popular demand has a new cape recreated with soft plastic to increase possibility. It comes with an alternate right arm with the hand cut off to reflect the fierce fight with Luke Skywalker. The chest parts have been recreated in a new molded design as well. This is the ultimate Darth Vader model kit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!