Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, Nordstrom Rack, more

Activewear |
- Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale takes 30% off select outerwear from $42
- Sorel takes a rare extra 10% off all sale items including popular boots, more
- Eddie Bauer’s clearing the clearance with extra 60% off jackets, pullovers, more
- Patagonia’s Early Access Sale offers up to 50% off jackets, vests, more
- Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off select styles for hiking and more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nike, UGG, Ralph Lauren, more up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack’s Clearance Sale
- Hautelook’s Boots Flash Sale takes up to 70% off dress and casual styles
- GAP is offering up to 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase with code SCORE
- Banana Republic offers an extra 40% off clearance items with no code needed
- Lucky Brand offers up to 50% off all sale items from just $15
Home Goods and more |
- Pier One takes 20% off all indoor and outdoor furniture for spring
- Save on succulents and live plants from $12 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Save on Husky and DEWALT workbench essentials with up to 50% off
- Contigo’s Luxe Insulated Steel Travel Mugs now starting under $15 at Amazon
- World Market updates your pillows with 20% off all styles from $25
