Contigo’s Luxe Insulated Steel Travel Mugs now starting under $15 at Amazon

- Feb. 7th 2020 12:16 pm ET

Reg. $25 from $15
Reg. $25 from $15
0

Amazon is now offering the Contigo Luxe AUTOSEAL Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug from $14.81. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Prices start at just under $15 depending the color and be sure to clip the on-page coupons where available. Some colorways are matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $25, just about all colors are now within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low, if not a few bucks under it. Features here include a leak-proof AUTOSEAL lid, one-handed drinking, locking mechanism to avoid spills, and the under-side of the lid opens up for easy cleaning. The Luxe model can keep your drinks cold for up to 12-hours or hot for up to five. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t require vacuum-insulation or a stainless steel build, save a few bucks with the Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth Water Bottle. Starting from under $10 Prime shipped, this 100% BPA-free bottle certainly won’t keep your coffee hot, but it will work great at the gym or to keep you hydrated at the office. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers.

Swing by our Sports/Fitness Guide for more gym accessory deals and the Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s best offers for around the house.

Contigo Luxe AUTOSEAL Travel Mug:

  • SEAL IT IN: Leak- and spill-proof travel mug thanks to AUTOSEAL lid
  • FOR THE LONG HAUL: Stainless steel double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot up to 5 hours or cold up to 12
  • LEND A HAND: One-handed drinking convenience on the go
  • LOCK IT UP: Lock feature prevents accidental pressing of AUTOSEAL button

