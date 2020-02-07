Create stunning graphics and animated videos with Pixteller Pro for $20

Visual content is an essential part of any digital marketing push. PixTeller PRO helps you create something amazing, with simple controls and a huge library of stock images. Right now, you can get a one-year subscription for $19.99 (Orig. $108) at 9to5Toys Specials.

If you are building a startup or trying to promote a personal project, you might not have the budget to hire a professional designer. But with PixTeller, anyone can create polished visual content.

This platform lets you choose from 134,000 stunning templates, ranging from memes to banners and invitations. As a PRO user, you also get access to more than 1.5 million stock photos and 100,000 shapes.

The editor allows you to add content into your design with a couple of clicks. You can also change the colors and fonts, and apply beautiful gradients using simple controls. Meanwhile, the clipping-crop tool ensures your design will look good at any dimension.

The PRO subscription includes both personal and commercial licenses, meaning you can do what you like with your designs. In addition, you get unlimited downloads.

Order now for $49.99 to get three years on the PRO plan, worth $324. You can also get one year for $19.99 (Orig. $108) or two years for $29.99 (Orig. $216).

