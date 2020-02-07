Make your own popcorn at home with a Micro-Pop for under $9 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper for $8.88 Prime shipped. Down from its $15 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you love popcorn, but hate the additives that manufacturers put in microwave bags, this is perfect for you. Just take your own kernels, put them into this popper, and toss it in the microwave. The lid doubles as the measuring cup so you always have just the right amount of kernels for a snack-sized popcorn bowl. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

With your savings, there’s enough left over to grab a 30-ounce container of Orville Redenbacher’s Gourmet Popcorn Kernels. It’s available on Amazon for under $5 Prime shipped and will last you quite a while, considering today’s lead deal only uses around 1-ounce of kernels per popping session.

Nothing says “movie night” like some old-timey popcorn containers. This pack of four is just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and will give everyone a fun experience.

Ecolution Micro-Pop features:

Delicious, healthy popcorn in three minutes. Simply measure popcorn kernels with the silicone lid, pour into the Micro-Pop, place in the microwave for three minutes and enjoy

Uniquely designed to spread hot air evenly preventing accidental burning or unpopped kernels. Made with durable and heat resistant borosilicate glass

No oil or butter required. A healthy and affordable alternative to packaged popcorn bags which typically contain toxic chemicals and ingredients

Cover, measure and melt all-in-one. While no oil or butter is required to pop, the butter melting feature allows you melt butter while the popcorn is popping

