Eddie Bauer’s clearing the clearance with extra 60% off jackets, pullovers, more

Eddie Bauer takes an extra 60% off all clearance with promo code GLACIER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Camp Fleece 1/4 Zip Pullover is a no-brainer at just $14 and originally was priced at $55. This pullover can be worn year-round and can easily be layered. Its four-way stretch material is great for keeping you mobile throughout the day and it has moisture-wicking properties too. This style will become a go-to in your wardrobe for workouts, golf outings, winter adventures, and more. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Downlought Vest is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $56. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $140. It’s highly packable, which is great for taking it on the go and has two zippered hand pockets to store essentials.

Our top picks for women include:

