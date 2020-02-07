Save $50 on eufy’s 11S Slim Alexa-enabled robotic vacuum on sale for $170

EufyHome (an Anker sister brand) via Amazon offers its RoboVac 11S Slim Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $220, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and comes within $21 of the all-time low. Featuring a 1300Pa suction system, this robotic vacuum can clean for 100-minutes at a time. Alexa integration takes the package to the next level, allowing you to start the vacuum’s automatous cleaning capabilities without lifting a finger. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 11,000 customers. More details below.

If you’d rather not deal with the smart home functionality and just want to bring home an automated way to sweep the floors, consider ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum. Currently selling for $128 at Amazon, this highly-rated option sports a more simplistic design but will surely get the job done when it comes to cleaning up.

Want to bring laser-guidance into the mix? Right now Roborock’s S4 robotic vacuum is on sale for $300, saving you $95 from the going rate. This model doubles down on the smart home features found in the lead deal, bringing a laser-guided cleaning system and more to the table.

eufy RoboVac 11S Slim Robotic Vacuum features:

Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2. 85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa. Walking Speed-10.5 in/s. Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean. Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

