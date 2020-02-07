Add RGB LED lighting to your space with this app-enabled strip for $17

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its App-enabled RGB LED Light Strip for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code J3QKN47M at checkout. Down from its near-$30 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Have Philips’ high prices have scared you away from adding RGB LEDs to your home? Well, this strip is a great alternative as it provides over 16-feet of coverage and can be controlled either by the built-in buttons or through a mobile app, whichever works best for you. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for a RGB LED strip that’s a bit lower-cost? This model is designed to go on your TV and plug into a USB port. At $12.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s a great way to save some cash and still upgrade your space.

Don’t miss out on yesterday’s deal which offers you four RGB LED bulbs for just $2.50 each. While these aren’t app-enabled, they are great for turning lamps or other lights into colorful party additions.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

Segmented Control via App: Divided into 15 segments, the led light strip allows you to change colors for every segment. Simply slide your fingertip on color scale to find favorite one for different segments. Customize your own multicolor led lights and DIY for Christmas decoration.

Upgraded App Function: New-added Chasing and Crossing scene modes show more animated lighting effect, amplifying the atmoshere for party effortlessly. Practical Govee Home app offers you better experience via other 8 Scene Modes and functions like Timing, Wake up and Sleeping.

