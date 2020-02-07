Hercules guitar/ukulele/mandolin stands sale: 2-pack for $55 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-pack of Hercules GS412B PLUS Series Auto Grip Guitar Stands for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $53 for just one stand at Guitar Center, you’ll find them for closer to $35 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $5 below our previous mention on the 2-pack and $45 or more in savings. Having served me well for more than 10-years, I highly recommend any guitar stand from Hercules, including the $20 wall-mountable options. Features include simple height adjustment, a foldable backrest, and Hercules’ NINA tech (Narrow Instrument Neck Adjustment) which allows the AGS yoke to accomodate everything from standard 6-strings to ukuleles, mandolins, and banjos. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need two of them or just aren’t interested in paying the slight premium for the brand name, you have loads of options. First of all, the simple A-frame AmazonBasics model sells for under $14 and carries stellar ratings. But if you’re looking for something in a similar form-factor as today’s lead deal, check out the highly-rated On-Stage Tripod Guitar Stand at $13. And this Pyle Multi Guitar Stand can safely keep up to seven guitars on display for $32 if you have a larger collection.

We also have loads of notable guitar deals still live including budget-friendly models from $80 and more high-end options from Martin, Fender, and Ibanez at up to $800 off right here.

Hercules PLUS Series Guitar Stands:

The Hercules GS412B Plus Guitar stand features the upgraded Auto Grip System, upgraded easy height adjustment, and foldable backrest. The GS412B Plus also includes Hercules’ NINA, Narrow Instrument Neck Adjustment, so the AGS yoke can accommodate narrow neck instruments like ukulele, mandolin and banjo.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!