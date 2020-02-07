VIZIO 65-inch 4K TV w/ Dolby Vision, HomeKit, AirPlay 2, more: $648 ($102 off)

- Feb. 7th 2020 5:50 pm ET

Walmart is offering the VIZIO 65-inch HomeKit and AirPlay 2 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $648 shipped. Down from its $750 going rate at Best Buy, this is among the lowest pricing that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve been looking around for a great home theater upgrade, this is it. With support for Dolby Vision HDR, AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast, and more, this TV is a fantastic option for any room. Plus, it has 90 local dimming zones to provide a more immersive experience. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more about VIZIO’s HomeKit features in our hands-on review.

Step down to a 55-inch model with only 10 local dimming zones to save some serious cash. Walmart is also offering VIZIO’s 55-inch model at $358, which is another sale that we recently spotted.

Regardless of which TV you pick up, this fully-articulated wall mount for just $30.50 shipped. There’s nothing like a wall-mounted TV to upgrade the look of any home theater, and this option lets you aim the screen anywhere you need.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Experience a world of extraordinary color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series? Quantum 65? Class (64.5 diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV. The first in class to utilize cutting-edge quantum dot technology, the M-Series? Quantum delivers cinematic color intensity as more than one billion colors jump to life. Featuring VIZIO?s SmartCast? with Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast Built-in, streaming, controlling, and sharing your favorites has never been easier.

