Amazon cuts up to $40 off two of HP’s AirPrint LaserJet Pros, priced from $109

- Feb. 7th 2020 4:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M203dw Wireless Laser Printer for $128.90 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is within $18 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you print frequently or rarely, this laser printer aims to make any job a fast one thanks to 30 page per minute performance. If you’re an iOS or macOS user you’re in luck, because this model supports AirPrint. This means you’ll be able to natively print without special apps or drivers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. Continue reading for more printer deals.

We also spotted HP’s LaserJet Pro M29w Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer for $108.90 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is among the best Amazon pricing we’ve tracked. This model prioritizes a compact form-factor while still managing to add copy and scan capabilities. Print speeds top out at 19 pages per minute, which should prove fast enough for most use-cases. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Uncertain about a printer? Another route you could take involves Lenovo’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 100e at $99. That’s a $40 discount, making now an excellent time to nab a backup computer.

HP LaserJet Pro M203dw features:

  • Main functions of the HP M203dw laser printer: reliable monochrome printing, wireless printing, AirPrint, double-sided printing, LED control panel, and more
  • This HP M203dw laser printer replaces the HP M201dw printer, additionally the newer HP M203dw has 15% faster print speeds plus HP Jet Advantage Security Manager

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
HP

HP
Laser Printers airprint

About the Author