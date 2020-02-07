Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr.: Wired, Bon Appetit, GQ, more

This weekend, DiscountMags is offering deep deals on multi-year magazine subscriptions with prices starting from $3.75. We are also seeing just about all of the most popular titles here including Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Popular Science, Elle, GQ, Esquire, and many others. Head below the jump for all the details.

As usual with the weekend DiscountMags sales, there is no code needed to redeem the special prices. One standout here is the 3-year subscription to Wired magazine at $12.95 with free delivery every month. That’s roughly $4.30 per year, well under the regular $25 price tag, and approaching holiday pricing. Amazon will sell you this one for $5 per year with auto renewals, but make sure to cancel it before the subscription lapses or you’ll automatically get charged full price.

It’s hard to go wrong with this sale. Even Car and Driver and Road & Track are within $0.50 per year of our usual rock-bottom mid-week offers. The 4-years of Women’s Health is another standout at $17 or $4.25 per year, down from the usual $15+. Browse through the entire sale here.

If you prefer digital novels and the like, we still have Kindle E-readers from $65 and this month’s First Reads eBook freebies. Our February Reading List is the best place to find new releases, but when it comes to the best graphic novels and comic deals, swing by our ComiXology Guide for all things DC, Marvel, and more from just $1.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

