Nike, UGG, Ralph Lauren, more up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack’s Clearance Sale

Nordstrom Rack offers up to 75% off its new markdowns with hundreds of top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Nike, Ralph Lauren, UGG, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Free People, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Ralph Lauren Waffle Knit Thermal Crew Shirt is on sale for just $15 and originally was priced at $50. This shirt would be a great gifting option and it even has matching Lounge Pants that are also on sale for $15. This set is stylish and lightweight, which is great for transitioning weather. You can choose from several color options too. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Kate Spade Alena Shoulder Bag is a must-have from this sale. This bag is currently marked down to $127 and originally was priced at $399. This style has a large interior zippered space to store your essentials and a large shoulder strap for comfort.

Our top picks for women include:

