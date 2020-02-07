Grab 10-lbs. of Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein for $77 shipped (Reg. $120)

BodyBuilding is offering 10-lbs. of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein (Various Flavors) for $76.78 shipped. Simply add two 5-lb. containers to your cart and apply code SAVEMOR at checkout. Regularly up to $60 per container, today’s deal is about $44 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Amazon has some notable offers running on Optimum Nutrition Whey right now as well starting from $38 or so when opting for Subscribe & Save, just note the deals aren’t quite as good as the value on today’s 2-pack offer and flavor options are quite limited. While it might be smarter to go with the Amazon offers if you’re just trying it for the first time, today’s featured deal is a perfect opportunity to stock up for 2020 otherwise. The Gold Standard 100% ON Whey provides 24-grams of protein per serving as well as 5-grams of BCAAs with only 1 to 3-grams of sugar and fat (gluten free). Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Already stocked up on protein powder? Consider some protein bars for a healthy snack in between shakes instead. The 9-pack of OPTIMUM NUTRITION High Protein Wafer Bars goes for $17.50 Prime shipped, but you can knock the price down even more by opting for Subscribe & Save and clipping the on-page coupon. These highly-rated bars will deliver 15-grams of 100% Isolate protein per bar and come in a variety of flavors.

But we have all sorts of notable deals on products to help your 2020 workout regimen in our Sports/Fitness Guide. On top of those offers, we are also still seeing Apple Watch Series 5 at up to $250 off, Samsung Galaxy Fit at $69 (save $31) and more than $300 off this LifeSpan Under Desk Treadmill.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein:

Gold standard 100% whey blend – 24 gram blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the gold standard of quality for nothing

Over 5 gram of BCAAs – Help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs

3-4 gram carbs, 1-3 gram sugar, and 1-1.5 gram fat, gluten free, no Sucralose in double rich chocolate flavor

