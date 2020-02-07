Save $25 on your first month of Sling TV and kick cable to the curb at just $5

Sling TV is offering either its Sling Blue or Sling Orange TV streaming package at just $5 for your first month. Note: Only new subscribers are eligible for this offer. Normally $30 per month, this is quite the savings if you’re wanting to see if replacing cable with Sling would be a good idea for you. Sling TV is a great alternative to paying big bucks every month for cable service. It includes must-have channels like ESPN, Disney, A&E, AMC, HGTV, TBS, History, and more. Plus, it works on your computer, smartphone, Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV Stick so you have multiple ways to enjoy your favorite shows. Learn more about Sling right here.

Given that you’re saving $25 here, we’d recommend grabbing the Roku Express if you don’t already have a streaming media player. It’s $29 at Amazon and will easily work with Sling, YouTube, Prime Video, and even Apple TV+.

However, if you already know that you want to keep Sling for a while, pre-pay for 2-months of service to get a FREE Fire TV Stick. Find out more about this deal in our coverage here.

Terms and Conditions:

Available to new customers upon account activation. One per customer. Must provide email address and credit card. Offer will end at the end of the first month or upon cancellation. Your account will be authorized to receive programming upon your first login.

