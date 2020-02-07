Don’t let winter blues get you down, this light therapy lamp is just $17.50

- Feb. 7th 2020 3:06 pm ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp for $17.49 Prime shipped with the code A3TT7J6Q and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular rate of around $28, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Winter’s here, that’s a fact. With that, you’ll likely see less of the sun than normal, which can be a little disheartening. This therapy lamp is great for those weekends where the sun never comes out, as it helps you wake up more naturally. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to save a bit more, then opt for something a little less high-tech. This model offers an RGB ring around the outside of the alarm clock and offers a fun way to wake up. At $12 Prime shipped, it’s a great alternative for those on a tighter budget.

Ditching the light altogether is another way to save. AmazonBasics has an alarm clock for just $10 Prime shipped. It’ll get the job done and make sure you’re not late to work, though it might be a bit more abrupt in doing so.

TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp features:

  • 10,000 Lux for Effective Light Therapy: Emulating natural sunlight at 6500K, the light therapy lamp helps to fight effects of winter blues, jet lag, and seasonal time changes
  • Energy-Efficient LEDs: The 33 LEDs deliver the full brightness at only 12W and do not emit any UV light or other polluting radiation
  • Adjustable Brightness: Adjust 3 levels of brightness to accommodate the user’s sensitivity to light, environment, and distance from lamp

