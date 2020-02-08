Score digital magazine subscription from under $1 today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of digital magazines from $0.99. You’ll find must-have titles like Country Living, Outdoor Life, Popular Science, Cycle World, and more available here. One of our favorites is the 3-month subscription to Popular Science, which is down to $0.99 right now. For comparison, you’d normally pay $5 for a year’s worth of print magazines here. This is a great way to try out this magazine to see if it’s a good fit for you before dropping more money on a year-long subscription. Just keep in mind that you’ll want to cancel the subscription before your 3-months ends otherwise it’ll renew at $8. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

More of a comic fan? Don’t miss out on up to 67% off Darth Vader graphic novels starting at under $1 at ComiXology. These titles are perfect for the avid Star Wars fan and offer more insight into the Sith Lord’s backstory.

However, for those who prefer to listen to their books, check out this deal which offers nearly 50% off your first 4-months at Audible if you’re a new subscriber.

Popular Science:

New developments covering amazing discoveries and incredible inventions

“What’s New” in technology gives you the latest cars, electronics and computer products

Year-end special issue – Best of What’s New, including the “100 Best Innovations of the Year”.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!