These pearl necklaces will still arrive before Valentine’s Day from $59

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Pearl Source (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its pearl necklaces from $59 shipped. Our favorite from today’s sale is the 14K Gold and AAA Quality Pearl Necklace for $89.25, which is down from its regular rate of $120. This is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so this is a great chance to grab the special lady in your life a little something and get ahead of the shopping curve. Made from freshwater pearls and 14-karat gold, this necklace is sure to last a lifetime. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 2,000 happy customers. Shop the entire sale here.

Use a bit of your savings to grab these gold and pearl earrings for your wife to complete the set. They’re just $24 Prime shipped and come in 14-karat white gold, just like today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget to check out budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gift guide with prices from under $50 if you’re still on the hunt for more present ideas.

Pearl Necklace features:

Women’s pearl necklace featuring round white Freshwater cultured pearls in AAA quality. The pearl strand measures 18 inches in length, and is affixed with the highest quality 14K gold clasp. Can be worn on any occasion, whether formal evening event or everyday casual.

