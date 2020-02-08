Upgrade your smart home with these plugs, switches, and lights from $13.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TanTan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of smart home geat from $13.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite item from the sale is the NiteBird Smart TV RGB LED Backlight for $13.59, which is down from its regular going rate of $20. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These plug into a USB port on your TV for power, making for a cleaner home theater setup. Plus, you’ll gain Google Assistant voice control, making this strip super easy to command. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, for those who want to just convert a single light to RGB LED, this bulb does it for $12 Prime shipped. There’s no Google Assistant control here, and you’ll need to use a remote to change the color and brightness, but it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

NiteBird Smart TV RGB LED Backlight features:

Voice and APP Remote Control: Only support wifi 2.4 GHz wireless network.You can control your strip lights from anywhere and at anytime with “Gosund” APP or control your lights hands-free with Alexa and Google Home, just say the commands and enjoy the great convenience of voice control.

Sync to Music: The NiteBird WiFi LED strip Sync lights to your favorite song and explore how lights change with the rhythm. 16 million changing colors with brightness and saturation controls. Match any occasion with a multitude of colors and dimmable light.There are 8 scenes you can choose: reading, party, leisure and so on.

