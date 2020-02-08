Declutter with Amazon’s Dual Xbox One Controller Charging Station at under $18

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One for $17.82 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we have tracked in a year. Having docked each one of my console controllers for years, I heartily recommend picking one of these up. I love that I’m able to game without worrying that batteries may be depleted. An additional perk that should not be understated is just how tidy it has made my setup. This kit docks two Xbox One controllers and comes with the necessary rechargeable battery packs to do so. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it won’t deliver the convenience and organization of the offer above, you could opt to grab a 20-pack of AmazonBasics AA Batteries for $8. Each battery features a 10-year shelf life, helping ensure that you’ll be able to use them well before expiration.

Get the best of both worlds when cashing in on these Panasonic eneloop battery deals we spotted yesterday. There you’ll be able to nab 16 rechargeable batteries from $47.

AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station features:

Compatible with Xbox One S, Xbox One standard, and Xbox One elite controllers

Requires 2.5 hours for a full charge; push controller down to charge and click up to release controller

Includes 1 charging dock and 2 battery packs

