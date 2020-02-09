Today’s Gold Box offers best-selling Kindle eBooks from just $3

- Feb. 9th 2020 12:36 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering big savings on best-selling Kindle eBooks from $2.99. Many of these titles sell for $10 and as much as $20 in some instances. Each title will become a permanent part of your collection. Head below for a few of our top picks.

Notable deals in today’s sale:

  • Hope to Die: $3
  • Step on a Crack: $3
  • Criss Cross: $5
  • Along Came a Spider: $3
  • Worst Case: $3
  • …and more!

More on Hope to Die:

Cross’s family-his loving wife Bree, the wise and lively Nana Mama, and his precious children-have been ripped away. Terrified and desperate, Cross must give this mad man what he wants if he has any chance of saving the most important people in his life. The stakes have never been higher: What will Cross sacrifice to save the ones he loves?

