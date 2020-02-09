Amazon’s prev-gen. Kindle Paperwhite returns to $70 (Orig. $120)

- Feb. 9th 2020 12:24 pm ET

$70
Woot offers the previous-generation Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $69.99. Regularly $120, today’s deal is $10 less than the previous Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen in months. Perfect for winter reading, the Kindle Paperwhite features a backlit high-resolution display with minimal glare. Enjoy access to Amazon’s vast library of eBooks while charging your battery as little as every six weeks. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 47,000 reviewers.

Now that you have a new Kindle, it’s time to load up on books. If you’re a Prime member, you won’t want to miss out on this month’s batch of freebies via First Reads at Amazon. Otherwise, jump over to the Kindle eBook store where you’ll find the biggest selection of titles for Amazon’s E-reader.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

  • Now available in black or white
  • Higher resolution display (300 ppi) – with twice as many pixels
  • Built-in adjustable light – read day and night
  • No screen glare, even in bright sunlight, unlike tablets
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours
  • Massive selection, low prices – over a million titles under $3
  • Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles

