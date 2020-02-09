Withings Sleep Tracking Pad is $78.50 with support for Apple Health (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $78.58 shipped. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $100 with today’s offer being $1 less than our previous mention. Withings Sleep reimagines tracking with a low-key pad on your mattress, which monitors “sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances.” It works with various smart home platforms, including Alexa, and various fitness tracking apps, like Apple Health. It’s a great way to gain a better understanding of your sleep habits and how it affects your daily life. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

MONITOR YOUR SLEEP – Delivers sleep cycles, tracks heart rate, detects snoring and breathing disturbances. Algorithms used to analyze the data have been validated with a team of sleep experts.

BREATHING DISTURBANCES – Sleep can now detect breathing disturbances. While some pauses during sleep are normal, if they occur too often they they might be a potential sign of a chronic condition such as sleep apnea. ; Wi-Fi : 2.4 GHz b/g/n , WEP/WPA/WPA2

LEARN WHAT MATTERS – Wake to a daily Sleep Score to understand what makes a good night’s sleep and how you can improve.

