Amazon discounts HP, Epson, and Brother AirPrint printers, now priced from $50

- Feb. 10th 2020 4:56 pm ET

Amazon is offering the HP ENVY 5055 AiO Printer for $49.89 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This HP all-in-one is capable of 10-page per minute speeds. It also has two-sided printing compatibility, paving the way for reduce waste. AirPrint support is built-in, making it a cinch to natively print from iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More printers on sale:

If utter affordability is what you’re chasing after, this Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One is worth a look at $40. Like the featured deal, it supports AirPrint. Since it is an all-in-one, users will also be able to scan and copy documents.

Oh, and don’t miss out on the Polaroid Mint Instant Digital Camera discount we spotted earlier. It’s currently $40 off, allowing you to score one at a new low of $50.

HP ENVY 5055 AiO Printer features:

  • BRAND NEW ALL IN ONE WIRELESS PRINTER UPGRADE FOR 2018 – Replaces the HP ENVY 4520. Now with Bluetooth, Smart, improved Wi-Fi connectivity, faster print speeds & more!
  • STEP UP AND CREATE PROJECTS AT HOME – Print, scan, and copy borderless, high-quality photos and documents with crisp, sharp text using this versatile all-in-one printer

