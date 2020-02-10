Upgrade to Audio-Technica’s ATH-M40x Headphones at 20% off, now $79 at Amazon

- Feb. 10th 2020 1:58 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional Headphones for $79 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s 20% off the regular $99 price tag they still fetch at Best Buy and elsewhere. Today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of the 2019 Black Friday price of $69. Among the best in the price range, the ATH-M40x feature 40-millimeter drivers with copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils. Perfect for on-ear monitoring, the padded ear cups can swivel up to 90-degrees and are supported by a “professional-grade” headband design. The ATH-series is about as suitable for monitoring situations in your home studio as they are on the street as your main listening cans. Rated 4+ stars from 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

An obvious alternative to today’s lead deal, especially if you’re trying to stay in the Audio-Technica ecosystem, is the ATH-M20x. This set might not provide as much power or accuracy as the lead deal, but they will cost you much less at $49 and come with an equally as impressive set of reviews. But you’ll also find more headphone deals in our Smartphone Accessory roundup and the Anker Valentine’s Day sale.

If you’re still on the fence about which set is right for you, our video reviews are a great place to look. You’ll find hands-on impressions of headphones from Drop Panda, Sony, Focal Arche, and many more. Also, don’t forget about our Headphone Stand Buying Guide while you’re at it.

Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Pro Headphones:

  • Cutting edge engineering and robust construction
  • 40 millimeter drivers with rare earth magnets and copper clad aluminum wire voice coils
  • Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
  • 90 Degree swiveling earcups for easy, one ear monitoring
  • Professional-grade ear pad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort

