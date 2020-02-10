Backcountry takes extra 20% off fleece: Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more

- Feb. 10th 2020 9:31 am ET

0

Backcountry takes an extra 20% off fleece and insulated pullovers or jackets. Discount is applied at checkout. Find great deals on Columbia, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Spyder, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Columbia Steens Mountain 1/2-Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale and it’s marked down to just $19. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $60. This style is available in several color options and is perfect for layering during cold weather. It will also look nice paired with jeans, khakis or joggers alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Backcountry

Backcountry

About the Author