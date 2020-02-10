Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, Eddie Bauer President’s Day, Amazon watches, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Backcountry takes extra 20% off fleece: Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Eddie Bauer President’s Day Sale starts today! Save 40% off + free shipping
- Lululemon’s February We Made Too Much Deals offer up to 50% off jackets, more
- Converse cuts extra 25% off clearance items during its Valentine’s Day Sale
- Nordstrom is offering The North Face TKA Glacier Pullover for $41 (Reg. $59)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Amazon offers up to 70% off Fossil, Citizen, more for Valentine’s Day from $18
- J.Crew offers prices from just $14 during its Big Deal Sale: Jeans, shoes, more
- GAP’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide to spruce up your wardrobe
- Hautelook’s Luggage Sale offers up to 70% off Samsonite, CALPAK, more
- Pad & Quill now offering 20% off leather MacBook bags, cable organizers, more
Home Goods and more |
- Crest/Oral-B up to 50% off Gold Box is an opportunity to up your (or your pet’s) teeth cleaning game
- Panasonic Body Groomer with 3 attachments falls to $40 at Amazon (Reg. $60+)
- Ooni’s Outdoor Oven makes wood-fired pizzas and more for $199 ($75 off)
- Prep for spring cookouts with a Masterbuilt Smoker Grill at $150 (Reg. $280)
- Ask Alexa to clean with the ILIFE A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum at $190 (Reg. $250)
