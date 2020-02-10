Catan Game of Thrones drops to $37 (Reg. $60), plus more board games from $8

Amazon is now offering the Catan Game of Thrones Edition board game for $36.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $80, it has fetched between $47 and $60 at Amazon over the last year and is now at a new all-time low. This is the classic Catan board game with a little George R.R. Martin ice and fire thrown in. Featuring “iconic Heroes of the night’s watch,” this version builds upon the usual formula with wildlings, climbers, and giants, among other things. Players use “lumber, brick, wool, grain, and ore resources to strengthen their hold on the north by building” settlements and recruiting guards to the cause. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

While you’ll find plenty of lower cost alternatives to today’s lead deal in the list below, the Game of Thrones: Hand of the King Card Game is also a great option. For just over $5.50 Prime shipped, you can bring the “treacherous courts of king’s landing” home for a fraction of the price as the Catan experience above with this card game from Fantasy Flight.

More Board Game Deals:

If the board games aren’t going to cut it, we have plenty of video games on sale in today’s roundup from just $5. Or maybe these discounted LEGO kits will keep you occupied starting from $3.

Catan Game of Thrones :

The battle to defend the Realms of Man begins in A Game of Thrones Catan: Brotherhood of the Watch, a strategic game designed by Klaus and Benjamin Teuber and grounded in the engrossing world of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift.

