Converse cuts extra 25% off clearance items during its Valentine’s Day Sale

Converse is offering an extra 25% off clearance with promo code MYTREAT at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The Chuck Taylor All Star Color High Top Sneakers comes in an array of color options and can be worn by both men and women alike. These shoes are great for year-round wear and they have extra cushioning for added comfort. Plus, its rigid outsole promotes traction, in case you run into showers. Originally priced at $55, however during the sale you can find it for $34. Better yet? If you’re looking for a low top version, the Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Sneakers are marked down to just $30. Find the rest of our top picks from Converse below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out GAP’s Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!