CORSAIR’s K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard hits a new low of $110 ($70+ off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. This is down from its $180-$200 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $20. This keyboard is perfect for the hardcore gamer. It offers six programmable macro buttons on the lefthand side, which are perfect for upping your game in just about any title. Plus, the Cherry MX Brown switches are both tactile and quiet, which makes them a great option for a multitude of use cases. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save quite a bit when opting for the CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard at $55 shipped on Amazon. You’re losing out on the Cherry MX Brown switches, and also the premium build of today’s lead deal. However, you’re saving around 50%, which could be considered worth the trade-off in features.

Now, any gaming setup needs to be protected from power surges and the like. Nobody wants to have their game ended abruptly through a surge or power outage, so be sure to check out this deal we found on CyberPower’s 12-outlet 1500VA UPS, which is down to $130 (a $70 savings).

CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard features:

Take gaming to the next level with this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard’s customizable LED backlighting delivers a multicolor light show and makes the unit easier to use in the dark. Mechanical key switches and 18 fully programmable G-keys make this CORSAIR K95 RGB gaming keyboard an asset in any virtual world.

