Create responsive websites in minutes with Blocs 3 for Mac, now $34

- Feb. 10th 2020 3:18 pm ET

0

Paying a developer to bring your ideas to life can be pretty expensive. With Blocs 3 for Mac, you can create responsive websites yourself using visual controls. Right now, you can pick up this powerful site builder for just $34 (Orig. $99.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS15.

Whether you want to build a business or pursue a passion project, the likelihood is that you will need a website. Even if you are operating on a tight budget, you can launch a stunning online brand with Blocs 3.

Based on Bootstrap 4, this website builder offers a true WYSIWYG experience. Using simple controls, you can design a responsive site complete with animations and cool scroll effects.

As the name suggests, Blocs 3 is based around pre-made blocks that you can place on any page. The app lets you choose the layout, colors, and fonts that you want, along with any effects.

The app exports fully-coded websites, with CMS integration. You host your site anywhere, and even preview server-side PHP within the app.

Normally priced at $99.99, Blocs 3 is currently 66% off at $34 with promo code: TOYS15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author