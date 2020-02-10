Create responsive websites in minutes with Blocs 3 for Mac, now $34

Paying a developer to bring your ideas to life can be pretty expensive. With Blocs 3 for Mac, you can create responsive websites yourself using visual controls. Right now, you can pick up this powerful site builder for just $34 (Orig. $99.99) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS15.

Whether you want to build a business or pursue a passion project, the likelihood is that you will need a website. Even if you are operating on a tight budget, you can launch a stunning online brand with Blocs 3.

Based on Bootstrap 4, this website builder offers a true WYSIWYG experience. Using simple controls, you can design a responsive site complete with animations and cool scroll effects.

As the name suggests, Blocs 3 is based around pre-made blocks that you can place on any page. The app lets you choose the layout, colors, and fonts that you want, along with any effects.

The app exports fully-coded websites, with CMS integration. You host your site anywhere, and even preview server-side PHP within the app.

