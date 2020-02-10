CyberPower’s 12-Outlet 1500VA UPS prevents internet downtime at $130 ($70 off)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CyberPower 12-Outlet 1500VA UPS (CP1500PFCLCD) for $129.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $200, like you’ll find at Amazon and Newegg, today’s offer saves you 35%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Alongside its 12 built-in outlets, CyberPower’s UPS features a display for showcasing current usage stats, remaining power levels, and more. Plus, there’s a 3.1A USB-C charging output as well as USB-A port. With its internal 1500VA battery, you’re looking at 10-minutes of uptime at half of the 1000W total power output or 3-minutes at full capacity. With over 2,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS at $70. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with the same 12-outlet design as the CyberPower option, it’s still a notable alternative for powering a router and other gear.

Or save even more cash and grab the 6-Outlet 400VA version of Amazon’s in-house UPS for $38.

CyberPower 12-Outlet 1500VA UPS features:

A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology, the CyberPower PFC Sinewave CP1500PFCLCD provides battery backup (using sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems requiring active PFC power source compatibility. The CP1500PFCLCD features an advanced multifunction control panel with a color LCD to quickly confirm status and alerts at-a-glance.

