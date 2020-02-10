Bring home Bella’s deli-style electric food slicer for $30 (Reg. up to $60)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Electric Food Slicer (BLA13753) for $29.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $60, this model currently starts at $40 on Amazon where it has never gone for less and is now at the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s for turning leftovers into delicious sandwiches for lunch or for dicing up some apps for the guests, this food slicer is both affordable and practical. Measuring out at 11 by 16-inches, this stainless steel slicer takes up much less countertop space than it initially appears to. Other features include a blade guard, slip resistant feet, and a cast-aluminum motor case for durability. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below.

Today’s deal represents the lowest total we can find on any comparable meat slicer. So if you’re in the market for an electric machine like this, you’ll definitely want to to take a closer look at today’s lead deal. However, you could grab a Mercer Culinary Ultimate White 11-inch Slicer knife at under $12.50 Prime shipped if you don’t mind doing the cutting yourself. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Bella Electric Food Slicer:

Bella Electric Food Slicer: Slice meats, cheeses and other foods to your liking with this deli-style slicer, which features precision thickness control. The nonslip feet and blade guard provide safety while the slicer is in operation. Slice meats, cheeses and other foods to your liking with precision thickness control and a stainless steel blade. Slip-resistant feet prevent the slicer from sliding on your countertop. A blade guard helps protect your hand while the slicer is in use.

