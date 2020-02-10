Dwarf massive TVs with Epson’s 11-foot 1080p Projector at $550, more from $579

Feb. 10th 2020

Amazon is offering the Epson Home Cinema 2100 1080p Projector for $549.99 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. Matched at Adorama, B&H, Best Buy, and Epson. That’s $140 off the going rate found at retailers like Dell and is within $34 of the lowest price we have tracked. Two HDMI ports make it simple to connect modern consoles, streamer media players, and more. This full HD projector from Epson is ready to bring movies and TV shows to life thanks to its ability to create an 11-foot image. To put the size of that into perspective, that’s more than four times the size of a 60-inch TV. This creates an excellent way to play split-screen games, watch your favorite sports, and more. Brightness reaches 2,500-lumens, making it suitable for a wide array of lighting conditions. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more projector deals.

More projectors on sale:

While it may not have quite as much brand recognition, Optoma’s HD143X 1080p Projector is $399 and certainly worth considering. I’ve been rocking a similar model for years and love the 120-inch picture it currently displays on my wall.

Need a way to stream your favorite movies and shows? The Roku Express HD happens to be on sale for $24, shaving 20% off its typical price.

Epson Home Cinema 2100 features:

  • Bright — ideal for a variety of lighting conditions, the projector has 2,500 lumens of equal color and white brightness (1).
  • Widescreen Full HD 1080p entertainment up to 11 feet (132 inches diagonal) or more — over 4x larger than a 60-inch flat panel

