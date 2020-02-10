eufyCam 2C add-on HomeKit camera expands you security for $85 (15% off), more

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its eufyCam 2C HomeKit-enabled Add-on Security Camera for $84.99 shipped. Down 15% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This is Anker’s latest eufy security camera which boasts quite a few great features, including HomeKit compatibility, 180-day battery life, 1080p recording, and zero monthly fees. Just ensure that you have eufy’s HomeBase 2 in order to use this camera, which comes with the standard eufyCam 2C 2-camera kit. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

We also spotted that EufyHome via Amazon is offering the eufyCam 2C HomeKit-enabled 2-Camera Security System for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $240 list price, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. While the deal above is a great way to expand your existing home security system, this setup is perfect to start one.

Ditch the requirement of HomeBase 2 and save big. The YI 1080p Home Camera is just $23 Prime shipped at Amazon. As a #1 best-seller there, this camera supports 1080p recording and also has no monthly fees. Just know that it’s not truly wireless (has to be plugged in) and doesn’t sport HomeKit compatibility.

Also, be sure to check out this deal we found on Ring’s home security system. Prices start at $139 and include an Echo Dot plus more.

eufyCam 2 features:

eufy eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Surveillance System: See everything that happens around your home in 1080p HD with this eufy eufyCam 2 kit. Quick and easy to set up, two wireless cameras and a home base provide all that you need to get started, while smart integration ensures you can easily connect to other smart devices. This eufy eufyCam 2 kit provides 365 days of use from a single charge for continuous observation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!