GAP’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide to spruce up your wardrobe

- Feb. 10th 2020 11:16 am ET

GAP gives your wardrobe an update and offers 30% off sitewide with promo code GOSHOP at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Slim Taper Jeans with GapFlex are a notable deal from this event and they’re marked down to $49. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. These jeans have a perfect hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. They also are infused with stretch for added comfort throughout the day. However, if you’re not a fan of the slim look, the Straight Fit Jeans are another wonderful option and they’re priced at $42. Find the rest of our top picks from GAP below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the J.Crew Big Deal Sale that’s offering up to 75% off original prices from $14.

