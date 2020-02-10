Hautelook’s Luggage Sale offers up to 70% off Samsonite, CALPAK, more

Hautelook’s Luggage Sale offers up to 70% off Samsonite, CALPAK, Delsey, it Luggage, and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Delsey Chatelet 24-inch Hardside Luggage is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $280. For comparison, this luggage was originally priced at $600. I personally own this luggage and would highly recommend it. The hardshell exterior helps to keep your essentials safe and its spinner wheels will get you to your destination in a breeze. I also love the white and tan exterior that can be carried by both men or women. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Luggage Sale.

Another great option is the Samsonite Bel Mer Hardshell 3-Piece Luggage that’s marked down to $380 and origianlly was priced at $980. This luggage set is great for traveling long distances or stays and has three sizes to take with you. Each luggage piece also has a telescopic handle and 360-degree spinner wheels for convenience.

Our top picks from Hautelook’s Luggage Sale includes:

