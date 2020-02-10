Ask Alexa to clean with the ILIFE A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum at $190 (Reg. $250)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $189.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to pick up a robotic vacuum to clean the house for you, this is a great option. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity, Alexa compatibility, and 120-minutes of cleaning time per charge. Also, through the app, you can monitor the status, scheduling, cleaning modes, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Now, if Wi-Fi and Alexa control isn’t paramount to your purchasing requirements, then why not save some serious cash? The ILIFE V3s is $130 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, and it still cleans the house instead of you having to do so.
However, those on even tighter budgets will want to give the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum a look. It’s available for under $30 shipped on Amazon and still gives you the ease of cleaning with a lighter vacuum, just remember, you’ll have to do the work here.
ILIFE A9 Smart Robot Vacuum features:
- Maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical back and forth route instead of a random pattern, avoids repeating or missing areas
- Upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system with whirlwind technology dustbin makes dirt disposal and maintenance much easier, also prolongs high effiency filters’ usage time
- Create a virtual barrier with our portable Electrowall device to clean where you want
- WI-FI Connected APP provides easy operation from your phone, including scheduling, selecting cleaning modes, tracing work progress and accessory status
- 3” Slim body with 14 smart sensors helps the A9 to clean along your funitures & walls, go underneath your sofa & beds
