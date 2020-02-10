Ask Alexa to clean with the ILIFE A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum at $190 (Reg. $250)

Avalon Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ILIFE A9 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $189.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve been wanting to pick up a robotic vacuum to clean the house for you, this is a great option. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity, Alexa compatibility, and 120-minutes of cleaning time per charge. Also, through the app, you can monitor the status, scheduling, cleaning modes, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if Wi-Fi and Alexa control isn’t paramount to your purchasing requirements, then why not save some serious cash? The ILIFE V3s is $130 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, and it still cleans the house instead of you having to do so.

However, those on even tighter budgets will want to give the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum a look. It’s available for under $30 shipped on Amazon and still gives you the ease of cleaning with a lighter vacuum, just remember, you’ll have to do the work here.

ILIFE A9 Smart Robot Vacuum features:

Maps and navigates your home to clean in a methodical back and forth route instead of a random pattern, avoids repeating or missing areas

Upgraded CyclonePower cleaning system with whirlwind technology dustbin makes dirt disposal and maintenance much easier, also prolongs high effiency filters’ usage time

Create a virtual barrier with our portable Electrowall device to clean where you want

WI-FI Connected APP provides easy operation from your phone, including scheduling, selecting cleaning modes, tracing work progress and accessory status

3” Slim body with 14 smart sensors helps the A9 to clean along your funitures & walls, go underneath your sofa & beds

