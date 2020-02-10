Lenovo’s Smart Display 8 falls to near-Black Friday pricing of $85 (Reg. $200)

Lenovo is offering its 8-inch Smart Display for $84.99 shipped with the code VALENDISPLAY2020 at checkout. For comparison, Best Buy still sells this smart display for $200 and our last mention was $83 during Black Friday festivities. Lenovo’s Smart Display uses Google Assistant to answer your questions and command your smart home. Through its 8-inch touchscreen, you can browse recipes, control lights/thermostats, check on timers, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer Alexa? The Echo Show 5 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that this offers a smaller display and runs off Amazon’s Alexa platform, instead of Google Assistant. But, at $65, it does save you an additional $20.

Should you opt for the Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5, we recently outlined some of our favorite smart home gear that’s compatible with Amazon’s assistant, so be sure to give that a look.

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat.

