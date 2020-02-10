Every MCU fan should have Iron Man’s helmet in their collection at $80 (20% off)

- Feb. 10th 2020 2:05 pm ET

Get this deal
$100 $80
0

Amazon is currently offering the Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet for $79.82 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the second-best we’ve seen in over a year. Iron Man fans won’t find a better piece of merchandise to add to their collections than the hero’s iconic helmet. It features a premium build quality, accurate details from the MCU films, and more. While it’s a wearable prop, this helmet will surely look just as great on display as well. Other notable features include light-up eyes, authentic sound effects, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 775 customers.

Now if you’re looking for a smaller collectible, then consider picking up the LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor Kit instead. Selling for $48 at Amazon, not only is it more affordable than the lead deal, but it’s a perfect option for adding to your desk. We loved it in our hands-on review

While we’re talking LEGO, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a batch of kits on sale from $3. That includes everything from Creator 3-in-1s, collectible minifigures, BrickHeadz, and more. That’s on top of last week’s news that LEGO has Ultimate Collector’s Series Republic Gunship on the way.

Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet features:

For years, Tony Stark has been trouncing evildoers and thwarting nefarious schemes in the guise of the Invincible Iron Man. The ever-evolving high-tech armor, in combination with Stark’s own bravery and sense of justice, proves itself a formidable foe of wrongdoing.

The Marvel’s Legends Series is dedicated to providing fans with exceptional action figures and choice Premium Role Play collectibles. The Iron Man Electronic Helmet is a perfect addition to the brand – built with the serious Marvel true believer in mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $80
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Hasbro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go