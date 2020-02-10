Every MCU fan should have Iron Man’s helmet in their collection at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet for $79.82 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and is the second-best we’ve seen in over a year. Iron Man fans won’t find a better piece of merchandise to add to their collections than the hero’s iconic helmet. It features a premium build quality, accurate details from the MCU films, and more. While it’s a wearable prop, this helmet will surely look just as great on display as well. Other notable features include light-up eyes, authentic sound effects, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 775 customers.

Now if you’re looking for a smaller collectible, then consider picking up the LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor Kit instead. Selling for $48 at Amazon, not only is it more affordable than the lead deal, but it’s a perfect option for adding to your desk. We loved it in our hands-on review.

While we’re talking LEGO, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a batch of kits on sale from $3. That includes everything from Creator 3-in-1s, collectible minifigures, BrickHeadz, and more. That’s on top of last week’s news that LEGO has Ultimate Collector’s Series Republic Gunship on the way.

Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet features:

For years, Tony Stark has been trouncing evildoers and thwarting nefarious schemes in the guise of the Invincible Iron Man. The ever-evolving high-tech armor, in combination with Stark’s own bravery and sense of justice, proves itself a formidable foe of wrongdoing. The Marvel’s Legends Series is dedicated to providing fans with exceptional action figures and choice Premium Role Play collectibles. The Iron Man Electronic Helmet is a perfect addition to the brand – built with the serious Marvel true believer in mind.

