Prep for spring cookouts with a Masterbuilt Smoker Grill at $150 (Reg. $280)

Today only, Woot is offering Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Pellet Grill (SH19260119) for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $280 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $130 off the going rate, $2 below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Featuring 390-square inches of total cooking area, this grill/smoker combo can hold up to 11.5-lbs. of wood pellets in the included hopper. Perfect for all kinds of barbecued/smoked foods, this 20-inch hybrid grill also has porcelain-coated grates and a warming rack as well as an adjustable temperature gauge with a digital readout. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Scoop up a bag of Traeger Hickory 100% All-Natural Hardwood Grill Pellets for $19 Prime shipped so you’re ready to smoke on day one. This bag contains 20-lbs. of sustainably sourced, 100% all-natural hardwood (“no binding agents or fillers”) with a 4+ star rating from thousands.

In case you missed it earlier, we also spotted a notable offer on Ooni’s Outdoor Pizza Oven at $75 off and you’ll find the rest of today’s best kitchen, cooking, and household price drops in our home goods deals hub.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Pellet Grill:

Smoke Hollow delivers the delicious, smoke-flavored results you’re looking for in every bite. Exclusive features & finishes add the extra touches that a true BBQ artisan will appreciate. Tackle multiple styles of barbecue cooking. Enjoy a variety of foods like beef, pork, poultry, fish, ribs & more. Smoke Hollow has the tools you need to master outdoor cooking wherever you enjoy it most.

