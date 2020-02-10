Ooni’s Outdoor Oven makes wood-fired pizzas and more for $199 ($75 off)

Ooni USA (94% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor Pizza Oven for $199 shipped. Regularly $275, today’s deal is $76 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Still up at $275 from Williams Sonoma, you’ll find the same discount reflected directly at Ooni as well. While ideal for wood-fired pizzas and outdoor cookouts, you can make just about anything you want in this thing including meat, fish, and veggies dishes. It might be off-season for some when it comes to an outdoor pizza oven, but you never know how much it will cost come spring/summer. This model uses “energy-efficient, sustainably sourced” wood pellets to reach temperatures of up to 932-degrees in just 10-minutes. Sporting a portable design, you can take Ooni with you just about anywhere a Neapolitan-style pizza might fit the bill. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you would prefer to save some cash and just make the pizzas in the oven or on the BBQ, a nice pizza making set might be in order. Cuisinart’s Grilling Set is a great option at $32 with a 13-inch pizza stone, a peel, and a cutter. But you can save even more opting for a Nordic Ware Pizza Stone Set at just over $11. It comes with a similar 13-inch pizza stone, serving rack, and a cutter along with a 4+ star rating.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, tools, house decor, and more.

Ooni Outdoor Pizza Oven:

Ooni 3, our award-winning wood fired pizza oven, is one of the most innovative cooking gadgets in the pizza ovens world

Perfect for your outdoor patio or garden, the Ooni 3 portable pizza oven cooks delicious pizzas in just 60 seconds

Heats up to 932ºF in just 10 minutes and runs on energy-efficient, sustainably sourced wood pellets

