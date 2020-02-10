Panasonic Body Groomer with 3 attachments falls to $40 at Amazon (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer & Trimmer for Men ER-GK60-S for $39.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $70 at Best Buy, it goes for closer to $60 at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low. This full body trimmer features a water-resistant design for wet/dry shaving as well as protective blade covers to prevent cuts and irritation. It includes three precision blade attachments (one sensitive, two lengths), a charging station (up to 40-minutes of cordless runtime), and a travel pouch. Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series at under $20 from Amazon. It is also designed for full body maintenance and comes with a 3mm comb. Just note this is a battery-operated model so you can just recharge it on the power station, nor does it come with the variable length combs you’ll find on the Panasonic model above. But it’s also half the price and carries solid ratings.

Panasonic Electric Body Groomer & Trimmer:

Groom to perfection with this Panasonic men’s cordless body hair trimmer. Its water-resistant design lets you trim facial and body hair safely in the shower, and the protective blade prevents accidental cuts and irritation. This Panasonic men’s cordless body hair trimmer includes convenient attachments that help you clip hard-to-reach areas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

